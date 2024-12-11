UPDATE – 2024 Christmas Gifts Expo Raised Thousands for Food Bank

Chilliwack – From All About Expos and the recent 2024 Christmas Gift Expo at Heritage Park. From your parking donations, they raised close to $11,000 for the Salvation Army Food Bank.
The incredible vendors who generously donated prizes
Everyone who contributed food items Everyone who purchased tickets and supported this cause.
ORIGINAL STORY – All About Expos presents the Annual 3 Day Christmas Gifts Expo.
Get ready for a holiday shopping extravaganza at the Chilliwack Heritage Park! Our Christmas Gifts Expo is back, bringing you three days of festive joy, exclusive deals, and over 300 booths featuring home-based businesses, small businesses, artisans, and local vendors.
December 6, 7, and 8:
Friday, December 6th: 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Saturday, December 7th: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Sunday, December 8th: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Explore a market filled with unique gift ideas and bargains.
Shop from a diverse range of home-based businesses, small businesses, artisans, and local vendors.
Don’t miss the chance to win hourly door prizes! Bring non-perishable food items for the Food Bank and enter the draw. Get all your holiday shopping done in one room, soak in the festive atmosphere, and maybe even treat yourself to something special.
Admission is just $5, allowing you to come back as many times as you like throughout the weekend!
Children 5 and under enter for FREE.
Service dogs only, ensuring a comfortable experience for all attendees.
Parking is by donation.
LIST OF VENDORS for the Christmas Gifts Expo. December 6th, 7th and 8th at Chilliwack Heritage Park!
