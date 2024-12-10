UPDATE – FOUND SAFE – AbbyPD Search for 81-year-old Colin Davies

Abbotsford – UPDATE – Around 730PM Tuesday evening, the missing person, 81-year-old Colin Davies was located safe in Vancouver, thanks to an alert citizen who contacted Vancouver Police. Mr. Davies and his dogs are now in the process of being reunited with family. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped in the search!

ORIGINAL STORY – On Monday December 9, 2024, at 6:45 pm, 81-year-old Colin Davies, who suffers from dementia, was last seen in the 31000 block of Westridge Pl, Abbotsford.

He was operating a grey 2009 Ford Escape with BC plate 063LKF and had the family’s two dogs with him in the vehicle.

Colin was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket with “Jaguar” written on it, jeans, black boots, and a blue fedora-style hat with a feather in it.

He is not from the Abbotsford area and may be travelling within the lower mainland.

Anyone with information on Colin’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

AbbyPD File 24-51391.