Dustin Lee Hiles to Replace Skully White for Federal Conservative Nomination in Abbotsford South Langley

Abbotsford – In a significant development, Dustin Lee Hiles has announced that he will replace Skully White as the Conservative Party nomination candidate for the Abbotsford South Langley riding. This decision comes after Skully White’s heartfelt withdrawal from the race to focus on family and a life-saving kidney donation campaign. Hiles served the past six months as Skully Whites nomination campaign manager.

From his media release:

Skully is honored to take on the position of Hiles’ campaign chair “Dustin is an incredible young man with the determination and vision to lead the next generation of young Conservatives, the generatonal hand over Ed Fast invisioned when he announced his retirement. Having worked these past six months with Dustin has only solidified my opinion that he is the only candidate who will actually put families first. He has my one hundred percent support!” said White.

Dustin Hiles is deeply committed to defending the values that make Canada great. An international opera singer, Dustin’s diverse background is matched only by his dedication to his community. He served as a Special Assistant to Canada’s longest-serving Speaker of the House of Commons, Hon. Peter Milliken, gaining invaluable experience in Parliament and building a strong bipartisan network of connections from around the world.

A former Liberal, Dustin left the party due to his strong opposition to Prime Minister Trudeau’s dangerous support for the Hamas terrorist lobby. This personal conviction aligns with Dustin’s pro-Israel stance and his belief in the fundamental rights of citizens to live freely, without the heavy hand of government interference.

A pro-life Ukrainian Catholic activist, Dustin is fiercely dedicated to protecting values that strengthen Canadian families. He is committed to fighting for affordability as families are struggling under the weight of Trudeau’s crippling carbon tax, inflation, and an unprecedented housing crisis.

Dustin’s heritage is equally diverse—he is both Indigenous Pacific Islander and Ukrainian. This unique background provides him with a broad perspective on the challenges facing our country, particularly in the areas of multiculturalism, national identity, and human rights.

Raised between Abbotsford and Mission, and educated at St. John Brébeuf Catholic High School, then at the University of Manitoba, Dustin remains deeply connected to his community. He is an active parishioner at St. Ann’s Parish, reflecting his strong faith and commitment to service. In 2022, Dustin ran for Mayor of Mission, where he earned significant recognition for his leadership and vision, receiving an endorsement from former BC Premier Christy Clark.

As the only millennial seeking the Conservative nomination, Dustin is passionate about leading the next generation of conservatives. He believes it is time for a new generation of leadership to rise and tackle the challenges of today’s rapidly changing world while staying grounded in the values that have made Canada strong.

“Under Justin Trudeau’s government, we have seen an erosion of our freedoms, a disregard for parental rights, and a disturbing trend toward overreach in every aspect of our lives. I am committed to standing up for our community and our country, ensuring that Ottawa works for us—not against us.”

Dustin will fight to axe the tax and stand with Pierre Poilievre to tackle the housing crisis and make life more affordable for families. He will challenge Trudeau’s destructive woke social policies, which divide Canadians and impose dangerous and divisive ideologies. Dustin will defend your freedom to make personal health choices without government mandates and fight for parental rights, ensuring that families can make decisions about their children’s well-being without interference from Ottawa.

Dustin believes in a Canada where families thrive, where taxes are low , and where citizens are free from government overreach. It’s time to restore common sense and put an end to the Trudeau government’s divisive and authoritarian policies.