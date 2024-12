Chilliwack – There have been some recent major changes with Chilliwack Restorative Justice.

Former Executive Director Steve Roukema parted ways in November.

Now the bike shop , that was at the old and now demolished Cheam View United Church and moved to a Main Street Location next to the RBC – will close by Christmas.

The rent and basic business costs are the reason although there are hopes that they can reboot the bicycle service down the road.

The final day for bike sales is December 21.