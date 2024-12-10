AbbyPD Need Help in Search of 81-year-old Colin Davies

Abbotsford – On Monday December 9, 2024, at 6:45 pm, 81-year-old Colin Davies, who suffers from dementia, was last seen in the 31000 block of Westridge Pl, Abbotsford.

He was operating a grey 2009 Ford Escape with BC plate 063LKF and had the family’s two dogs with him in the vehicle.

Colin was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket with “Jaguar” written on it, jeans, black boots, and a blue fedora-style hat with a feather in it.

He is not from the Abbotsford area and may be travelling within the lower mainland.

Anyone with information on Colin’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

AbbyPD File 24-51391.