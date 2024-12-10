2024 Kent Winter Night Lights – December 13 and 14

Kent/Agassiz – From District of Kent Community Recreation & Cultural Centre, Mark your calendars! Winter Night Lights is coming to Pioneer Park December 13 and 14. Enjoy visits with Santa and the Grinch, ride the mini-passenger train, participate in the winter carnival, and more!



Registration for visits and gifts from Santa opens December 1. Presents are limited to residents of the District of Kent, Seabird Island, Sts’ailes, Cheam First Nation, and Village of Harrison Hot Springs.

ROAD CLOSURES : Please note that Pioneer Avenue, from 7011 Pioneer Avenue to 7130 Pioneer Avenue, will be closed on December 13, 2024, from 3 PM to 9 PM and December 14, 2024, from 1 PM to 8 PM for the Winter Night Lights Event. Additional parking is available at Municipal Hall, 7170 Cheam Ave.

