Vancouver Fall 2024 Radio Ratings – MOVE 103.5, Virgin and CFOX Lead the Pack

Toronto (with files from Broadcast Dialogue/David Bray is President of Bray & Partners Communications) – NOTE – David Bray is well respected in the radio and marketing industry and he will be the first to admit that the PPM/Numeris radio number gathering system has its flaws.

His complete article from Broadcast Dialogue is here.

These ratings are essential and influential for advertisers and clients.

NOTE – FVN is trying to obtain Fraser Valley Numbers.

Vancouver: CKNW grabs the #1 spot for A12+ with a 12.1% share of hours tuned (down from 12.2%).

Taking the top spot for F25-54 is Move 103.5 with a 20.3% (up from 18.8%) share.

Virgin Radio holds the lead for M25-54 listeners, delivering a 13.1 % share followed by FOX at 11.1 %.

Move 103.5 is out in front for M18-34 with a 14.3% share of hours tuned.

In a very unusual shift, when it comes to women 18-34, CFOX drops to 9.1% from 26.7% in the last book and Move takes a huge lead with 30.3%.