Valley Community Football – All Valley Bowl in Langley

Fraser Valley – It was the all star game of young football all stars. Valley Community Football’s All Valley Bowl at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley. This Probowl are kids from all teams in the Valley. Each coach picks five of their best players and they go to the probowl. So Langley, Mission , Chilliwack , Abbotsford and Maple Ridge all had kids on each team.

In the Peewee game it was the Valley Thunder over the Lightning by 50-0.

In the Junior Bantam game it was Valley Lightning over the Thunder 35-22