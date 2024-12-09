Skip to content

Suspect in Custody After Kent Institution Assault

Home
Crime
Suspect in Custody After Kent Institution Assault

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On December 3, 2024, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Kent Institution, the maximum-security federal institution.
The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment and has since returned to the institution.
The Agassiz detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident.
The assailants have been identified and appropriate actions have been taken.
No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

Share This:

2024 Hope Fog Fest

All About Expos Christmas Gifts Expo

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts