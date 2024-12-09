Katie Bartel Announces Chilliwack School Board By-Election Bid

Chilliwack – The by-election to replace MLA Heather Maahs on Chilliwack School Board does not yet have a date. It is speculated that March or early April could be the target.

Katie Bartel has created a Facebook page to announce her candidacy.

From Elect Katie Bartel: As the elected Chair for the Chilliwack District Parent Advisory Council for the past three years, representing the collective parent voice of SD33 families, I know how vital advocacy and feeling heard is. Collaboration and communication between parents, students, staff and district partners is essential. As we approach the upcoming School Board Trustee by-election we need to elect someone who already understands the public school system, is passionate about public education, knows how to advocate for the people who elected them and can hit the ground running. I am that person! I am excited for the opportunity to take my advocacy, collaboration and leadership skills to the next level as your Chilliwack School Trustee.Stay tuned to get to know me, my platform and what I promise to bring to Chilliwack School Board. I hope I can count on your vote and look forward to connecting with and advocating for you!

From Amber Price of The Book Man: With a by-election for School Board on the near horizon, it’s important that we begin thinking about who will help guide our amazing school district! Elect Katie Bartel is someone that I’m proud to support. Her and I have a long history in working together on creating more inclusion and equity in Chilliwack through book projects for SD33, and more recently with her work running Chilliwack Pride! She is organized, capable, confident, intelligent, and stands strong in the face of adversity. She’s excellent at higher level thinking and management, and is an outstanding problem solver. While it’s still early days, I think it’s imperative that our community prepares for this important election!