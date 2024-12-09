Death of a 33 Year Old Inmate at Mission Institution

Mission (Correctional Services of Canada) – Correctional Service Canada sent a media release on December 8 stating thsaty33 year old Tyler Damien Van Basten died while in the prison’s custody on December6.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances,” the news release reads.

According to Black Press: Van Basten was serving a sentence of almost four years that began on January 29, 2024, stemming from a “possession for the purpose of trafficking” offence in Chilliwack in 2021.

In accordance with CSC policy, the release says both police and the coroner have been notified, as well Van Basten’s next of kin.