Skip to content

2025 BC Sportsman’s Show – Tradex – March 7 to 9

Home
Fishing
Sports
2025 BC Sportsman’s Show – Tradex – March 7 to 9

Abbotsford – Are you a passionate outdoorsman? Adventurous boater? Avid angler? Seasoned hunter? The BC Sportsmen’s Show has what you’re looking for, and more! Come out and join us for the largest event of its kind in British Columbia. 

March 7 to 9 at Tradex. Ticket information is here.

Experience the ultimate gathering of fishers, boaters, hunters, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts at this incredible three-day event! The BC Sportsmen’s Show is renowned for over three decades of success and brand recognition, providing you with an unparalleled opportunity to connect with a captive, targeted audience.

There’s no better way to showcase your brand than to invest in the show that consumers trust. Be a part of a community with thousands of loyal return customers and newcomers, making the outdoors accessible for all! From flyfishing to backpacking and beyond, we curate the perfect event to kickstart your season.

With something for everyone, this comprehensive marketplace boasts hundreds of booths filling Abbotsford’s TRADEX in the following categories:

All-terrain vehicles

Lodges & outfitters

Fishing & boating

Equipment & gear

Camping

Hiking & backpacking

Hunting

Share This:

2024 Hope Fog Fest

All About Expos Christmas Gifts Expo

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts