2025 BC Sportsman’s Show – Tradex – March 7 to 9

Abbotsford – Are you a passionate outdoorsman? Adventurous boater? Avid angler? Seasoned hunter? The BC Sportsmen’s Show has what you’re looking for, and more! Come out and join us for the largest event of its kind in British Columbia.

March 7 to 9 at Tradex. Ticket information is here.

Experience the ultimate gathering of fishers, boaters, hunters, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts at this incredible three-day event! The BC Sportsmen’s Show is renowned for over three decades of success and brand recognition, providing you with an unparalleled opportunity to connect with a captive, targeted audience.

There’s no better way to showcase your brand than to invest in the show that consumers trust. Be a part of a community with thousands of loyal return customers and newcomers, making the outdoors accessible for all! From flyfishing to backpacking and beyond, we curate the perfect event to kickstart your season.

With something for everyone, this comprehensive marketplace boasts hundreds of booths filling Abbotsford’s TRADEX in the following categories:

All-terrain vehicles

Lodges & outfitters

Fishing & boating

Equipment & gear

Camping

Hiking & backpacking

Hunting