2024 CPKC Holiday Train in Agassiz, Thursday December 19

Calgary/Agassiz (CNW) – Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) announce the schedule and artist lineup for its 2024 Holiday Train program, which will begin rolling across Canada and the U.S. on Nov. 21. Each year, this beautifully illuminated train travels across CPKC’s network spreading holiday cheer and raising donations to help people struggling with food insecurity.

Here’s What’s Happening:

Food Trucks: Savor delicious bites.

Concessions: Provided by the Agassiz Agricultural & Horticultural Association.

Caroling: Enjoy festive tunes with the Cascade Choir.

Free Glow Sticks: Brighten up your night!

Community Booths: Learn about local programs and services.

Event Timeline:

Activities start: 5:00 PM

Holiday Train arrives: 5:45 PM

Help Spread Holiday Cheer!

Bring along a food or cash donation to support the Agassiz Harrison Community Services Food Bank and make a difference in our community this holiday season.

2024 CPKC Holiday Train in Agassiz

2024 CPKC Holiday Train Schedule Agassiz

“The Holiday Train unites people in the spirit of the season as it travels across Canada and the United States, while generating critical support for our neighbours in need through the program’s support of local food banks,” said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. “We are pleased to again send this magical train on a four-week trip across our network spreading holiday joy as we collect food and raise money to fight food insecurity. We look forward to again seeing all the smiles and cheers from people young and old coming together in the spirit of giving.”

Holiday Train Highlights