2024 AbbyPD Basketball Tournament – December 10 to 14 (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – The 2024 Annual AbbyPD basketball tournament is set to run from December 10th to 14th.

This brings together local high school students each year for some competitive fun.

For more info, visit http://abbypdbasketball.com

We're excited to announce that the AbbyPD basketball tournament is set to run from December 10th to 14th. This brings together our high school students each year for some competitive fun. We hope to see you out.



Tournament Rules

As it is the intention of the tournament to have all players on each team actually play, we ask ALL coaches to attempt to have all players into the game within the first half. How this is achieved is up to the discretion of each coach.

FIBA rules for regular season play will be used for all games. (some high school modifications) FVBOA officials will be used for the Junior and Senior divisions and Grade 9 and Grade 8 on Championship Saturday.

Grade 8 and Junior games will be 8-minute quarters with an 8-minute half time. Senior games will have 10-minute quarters with a 10-minute half time.

Grade 8 girls and boys may not have a shot clock but will be expected to be aware of the 8/10 second back court count. In the last 2 minutes of the game the referees will notify teams of how long they have to shoot to avoid teams running out the clock in a close game.

All levels will have a 10/30 shot clock for all games pending gym equipment.

All full court and half court defensive schemes (presses/zones) are allowed until a significant point advantage (20 – 30 points) is attained after which no back court pressure is allowed. Coaches bear the responsibility to pass this on to their players.

The AbbyPD City Tournament will be following the BC School Sports rule on players playing up and down on different aged teams. We are a community tournament that encourages participation by as many students as possible. We encourage schools and teams to field their roster in a way that the most students get a significant chance to play in every game.