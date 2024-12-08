Mission RCMP Wrap for November 25 – December 1, 2024 – Break and Enters, Scams, Drunk Drivers, Lost Xmas Tree

Mission – Here’s a snapshot of some of the work Mission RCMP did last week:

Curfew checks: 2

Calls for service last week: 305

Proactive patrols of identified hot spots: 23

Scam Issue

On November 29, a senior from Mission reported that he had been the victim of a scam. The man received a call from a company that advised him that he had won a new car. The scammer said that in order for the man to receive the car, he would have to pay a $1,200 processing fee, in the form of Apple gift cards. The man purchased the gift cards and sent them, later realizing there was no car, and he had been defrauded. These types of scams are prolific, and the best defense against them is to speak to your friends and family – especially elderly persons – and ensure they are aware of these common scams. Just remember: If it’s too good to be true…it’s a scam; If someone threatens that you will be arrested if you don’t immediately pay a sum of money…it’s a scam; and finally, if anyone asks that you pay a fee or a fine with gift cards…it’s a scam!

Stolen Plates

On the evening of November 28, a red Chevrolet Aveo with no front license plate caught the eye of an officer near Grand Street and 7th Avenue. The officer determined that the rear license plate was actually supposed to be on a different vehicle. The officer pulled over the car near Wren Street, and determined that it had been stolen during a break and enter in October. The driver was arrested, and was also found to be prohibited from driving. The investigation is ongoing.

Break and enter

A break and enter occurred at a residence in the 7900 block of Topper Drive during the afternoon or early evening of November 26. While residents were out, an offender broke a glass door to get in, and stole jewelry from the residence. Anyone who saw any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

Impaired Driving

Several impaired drivers were taken off the roads by Mission RCMP last week. On the morning of November 27, a citizen reported that a male was slumped over the steering wheel of a black Nissan Maxima, parked on North Railway Avenue. An officer confirmed two people were in the vehicle, which was parked and running, with its hazard lights on. The driver had drug paraphernalia in his lap, and admitted to recently consuming drugs. The vehicle was impounded, and the driver received a driving prohibition. On the evening of November 29, an officer with Mission RCMP’s Traffic Services stopped a white Chevrolet pickup, after observing it driving erratically. The 35-year-old male driver failed two roadside screening tests, leading to a driving prohibition and a vehicle impound. A 38-year-old female and another 35 year-old-male were also stopped and confirmed to have been driving while impaired, after other citizens called police with concerns that they had been drinking before driving. They also received driving prohibitions. Be aware that as the holiday season approaches, Mission RCMP will be stepping up our impaired-driving checks. Be safe and plan ahead!

On the lighter side:

Finally, on the evening of November 30, a motorist reported that a Christmas tree was in the southbound lane on the Mission Bridge. An officer from the Mission RCMP promptly responded and advised the tree that the travel lanes were for vehicles only. The tree apologized and said it mistakenly took the wrong root.