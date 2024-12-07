CADREB Christmas Light Tour in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – History of the CADREB Christmas Light Tour:

It was started over 20 years ago, at that time REALTORs volunteered to take seniors out on buses to see the lights. It also was a contest for home owners to decorate their homes, there were several categories and the homeowners were given plaques and prizes. As everything does it evolved and there were some issues around liability on the buses. It eventually became a list of homes that volunteers and staff collected and was advertised. As the internet grew, so did their social media presence.

From Roger Pride: “as the corporate donations thru my company have increased but the awareness of the Food Bank Donation are still at record lows. Fortunately this year we have surpassed $1,000.00 at this early of opening.”

To donate on line to food banks in the area, click here

2024 CADREB Frosty and Friends

Chilliwack

8188 Upper Prairie

8756 Cornwall Cres

8750 Baker Dr

8540 Norman Cres

8705 Willow Dr

8710 Willow Dr

8730 Willow DR

8745 Willow Dr

8750 Willow Dr

8770 Willow Dr

8790 Willow Dr

46553 Darlene Ave

46612 Maple Ave

9351 Coote St

9415 Carleton St

9520 Windsor St

46818 Portage

District 1881

45734 Patten Ave (apt)

9118 Mary St

9270 Edward St (apt)

9365 Edward St

45656 Wellington Ave

45290 Labelle Ave



Fairfield Island

Country Gardens

10063 Fairbanks Cr

46644 Elliott Ave

10340 Wedgewood

46650 Montana Dr

46498 Brice Rd

46670 Brice Rd

46720 Brice Rd



Cultus Lake

Main Beach

Promontory

47120 Sylvan Drive

6256 Rexford Dr

4733 Tesky Rd

5286 Westwood Dr

47377 MacSwan drive



Sardis

7620 Diamond Cr

7577 Saphire Dr

7355 Leary Cr

6932 Coach Lamp Dr

6549 Fern St

45396 Watson Rd

44688 Michael Dr

8-5571 Lindys Dr

44465 McLaren #12

44465 McLaren #1

5475 Lickman Rd

46322 John Pl

46136 Griffin

46185 Griffin

45425 Vedder Mountain Rd



Rosedale

7914 Brookwood Pl

52706 Stonewood Place

10544 Woodrose Pl



Agassiz

7510 Laurel

7449 Morrow Rd

1647 Sheffield Dr

6832 Pioneer Ave

6923 Kalyna Dr

1671 Parkwood Dr

1710 Beaman Dr

4745 Seabird Island Rd

6837 Lougheed Highway



Harrison Hot Springs

Beach