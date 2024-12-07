Bozzini’s – A Very Subdued Christmas with Robert Sarazin Blake – Thursday December 21 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – A Very Subdued Christmas w/Robert Sarazin Blake

(it’s not really all that subdued)

(Suitable for kids and adults of all ages)

Thursday Dec 21 Doors 8:00 Show 9:00

Tickets $ 25.50 at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve

(No refunds – exchanges for a future show allowed up to 48 hrs prior to showtime)

Named after the Subdued String band Jamboree that Robert organizes every year – We were so blown away by the response to Roberts show last year that we are bringing him back for another Performance to get everybody in the spirit right before the Holidays

Every December since 2008 Robert Sarazin Blake has presented A Very Subdued Christmas – A concert of songs and stories that have something to do with the holiday season in. Robert is Based in Bellingham Wash. & this will be the first time the show has been brought to the Fraser Valley.

In 1997, Robert Sarazin Blake dropped out of college and hit the road. The folk music of his father’s house had combined with the DIY punk ethos of the day and produced his first album, ‘Another Irrelevant Year.’ For two decades, Blake toured across the US, Canada, Ireland, Germany, and beyond performing concerts to small groups of people in small rooms.

In 2017, Blake released his 11th album ‘Recitative,’ which earned an A- from The Dean of American Rock Critics, Robert Christgau, who writes, “Chants that riff on the titles WORK, COUPLES, and SINGLE WOMEN are as instantly indelible as the Springsteen, Weill, Reed, and Van Morrison lifts woven in.”

Blake’s latest release, ‘Ukrainian Phone Call,’ features Canada’s beat-boxing harmonica poet, C.R. Avery.