Fortis Gas Rates Will Rise in January 2025

Surrey – As of January 1, 2025, the average FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) residential gas customer will see an overall increase to their bill of around $14.25 per month based on a monthly consumption of about 7.5 gigajoules (GJ). Changes to individual bills will vary based on use. This marks the first increase since 2022, as overall gas rates fell in both 2023 and 2024 for most customers. This change will help FortisBC to make the necessary system improvements and long-term investments so that customers have the energy they need, when they need it.

As a critical energy provider regulated by the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC), FortisBC reviews its delivery and storage and transport rates each year and its cost of gas rate each quarter with the BCUC. This is done to help ensure the rates charged to customers appropriately recover the costs related to delivering energy safely and reliably. There is no mark up on the cost of gas; customers pay what FortisBC pays.

FortisBC has received approval from the BCUC for its gas rates, which will result in an overall increase of 17.5 per cent for the average residential customer. These rates are approved on an interim basis. The BCUC is also in the process of reviewing FortisBC’s 2025 to 2027 Rate Setting Framework, which could affect final rates. A decision is expected in the first half of 2025 and FortisBC expects to apply for permanent rates later in 2025.

“We understand that rate changes may be difficult for some of our customers, and we want to assure you that these rate adjustments are aimed at better serving your energy needs.” said Michelle Carman, vice president of customer service and external communications. “If you have any questions about your bill, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us. Our dedicated customer service team is here to support you with energy-saving tips and tools available online, answer any billing questions and offer personalized solutions that fit your needs.”