Abbotsford – The 2025 and 63rd Annual Snowball Classic Basketball Classic is set to hit the floor at Abbotsford Secondary.

Organizers announce the return of Fairfax High to the 63rd annual Snowball Classic. Fairfax last came to the tournament in 2015 beating Burnaby South in the finals. Welcome back Fairfax.

Instagram info can be found at abbysr_snowball

More to come.