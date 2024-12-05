UPDATE – AbbyPD On Scene – Shots Fired on Holly Street – Two Arrests

Abbotsforf – On Thursday morning December 5, AbbyPD Officers wereon scene in the 2100 block of Holly Street after responding to reports of shots being fired at 7:40AM

Prior to police arriving, the suspects fled the area in a red sedan. AbbyPD Patrol officers arrived on the scene and confirmed that a residence had been shot at, but fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

AbbyPD believes this incident to be targeted.

Just before 8AM, a vehicle fire was reported to police at the closed Bradner Rest Stop.

Officers arrived and learned from witnesses that individuals were seen running fromat is believed to be the suspect vehicle. A containment operation was set up, leading to a significant police presence in the area.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS) was called in to assist, resulting in two men being located and arrested. Those men currently remain in police custody. Investigators believe that a third suspect remains outstanding and was last seen in the area of Highway 1 and Bradner Road.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit is leading this investigation, with support from the AbbyPD Forensic Identification Unit and additional frontline officers. Investigators are asking for witnesses and any dashcam footage from drivers who were in the vicinity of both locations to come forward and speak to police.