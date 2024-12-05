Province Launches Independent Review of 911 Services

Victoria – – The Province is initiating an independent review of E-Comm and 911 service to ensure that there is a reliable and sustainable model for 911 services in British Columbia.

The review will examine and provide recommendations on the financial, governance and operational performance of Emergency Communications for British Columbia Incorporated (E-Comm), the non-profit organization that maintains the emergency radio system for police, fire and ambulance services.

“You can never predict when you’ll need emergency help, but if it happens, we need to ensure a dependable, reliable and accessible 911 system is there,” said Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “We are launching an independent review to understand the reasons behind ongoing cost increases, and to ensure these services remain effective and sustainable for years to come.”

The Province is conducting the review in response to concerns raised by the Union of BC Municipalities, the BC Association of Chiefs of Police, municipal police boards and emergency service providers about E-Comm’s lack of operational and financial transparency and performance, and escalating costs from unstainable levy increases.

The independent study will assess E-Comm’s financial sustainability, operational efficiency and governance structure, and will make recommendations for the future of 911 services in B.C. This includes a review of financial records for a deeper understanding behind the ongoing rise in costs to communities serviced by E-Comm, E-Comm’s financial forecasting, board management and governance. It will also include recommendations to inform changes that may be needed to ensure sustainable funding and operations for B.C.’s 911 and dispatch service delivery.

During the review, people will be able to access 911 services without disruption, and public safety will remain unaffected.

FYI

* On Sept. 19, 2024, at the UBCM convention, Premier David Eby announced in his keynote address his intention to conduct an independent study into E-Comm to ensure that 911 services are effective and sustainable.

* The review is being conducted through the authority granted in Section 42 of the Police Act and will be initiated by the director of police services through a request for proposals.

* The review will not disrupt 911 service delivery and the next-generation 911 implementation process.