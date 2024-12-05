Gerry Enns Contracting to Partner with Chilliwack Fire Department’s Fire Training Building Renovation Project

Chilliwack – (with files from Gerry Enns/Facebook) – Gerry Enns Contracting has been selected as the partner for the Chilliwack Fire Department’s Fire Training Building Renovation Project.

This $409K upgrade will enhance the facility on Wolfe Road with improved offices, meeting and kitchen spaces, an upper mezzanine, workshop, truck bays, and updated exterior elements, including windows, doors, and stairs. New electrical, data, security, plumbing, heating, and ventilation systems will also be installed.

This competitive contract reflects our commitment to the Chilliwack community—we look forward to breaking ground!

Photos credit to the City of Chilliwack.

