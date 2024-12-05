Skip to content

Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – December 5, 2024

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

WABASON, Gail

Age: 41

Height: 5’5” ft

Weight: 111lbs

Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault

Warrant in effect: December 3, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

MOHUN, Maureen

Age: 56

Height: 5’5” ft

Weight: 126lbs

Hair: Grey
Eyes: Green

Wanted: Breach of Undertaking, Assault, Uttering Threats, and Mischief Under $5000

Warrant in effect: December 3, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack



