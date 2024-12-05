BREAKING – AbbyPD On Scene – Shots Fired on Holly Street

Abbotsforf – On Thursday morning December 5, AbbyPD Officers wereon scene in the 2100 block of Holly Street after responding to reports of shots being fired at 7:40AM

Patrol officers have secured the scene and have confirmed that a shooting took place. A heavy police presence will remain in the area for some time this morning. No reported injuries at this time.

Early indications suggest this incident to be targeted.

The Public is not at risk. More information will be released as it becomes available.