Langley – Bard in the Valley kicks off 2025 with “Rotten in the State of Denmark.”

Bard in the Valley (BIV) opens its 2025 Winter Production on Thursday, Jan. 23rd with a world premiere play Rotten in the State of Denmark, written and directed by Langley local Darcy Knopp.

Rotten in the State of Denmark will be performed at the historic Fort Langley Community Hall Jan 22nd to Feb 2nd. With its cozy intimate environment, BIV brings the audience close to performers.

From Director Darcy J Knopp – Not the most humble musing ever attributed to me, but what started out as a less than half-witted boast has evolved into the most rewarding experience in my career to date.

I never liked Hamlet. It bugged me that Claude was a bad dude for the sake of being a bad dude.

I found it hard to believe that Gertrude was so oblivious to what was going on. I hated that

Horatio is present for the entire play yet has very little at stake. I never understood why Hamlet

thought feigning madness was the best way to do his detective work. And is Ophelia’s sole

purpose in the play to provide someone for Hamlet to yell at?

What if Claude was a better king, than Hamlet’s father? What if Claude and Gertrude were

actually in love and a better match? What if Horatio had his own agenda? What if Hamlet is

brilliant, but damaged by addiction? What if Ophelia was something other than a pure victim?

Start answering these questions and suddenly, the greatest play (arguably) has got my full

attention.

All shows are at 7:00pm with the exception of 2:00pm Sunday Matineés. Tickets are available at: https://bardinthevalley.com/tickets. A bar and concession will be provided.