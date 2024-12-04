Senior Dies in Head On Collision in Mission

Mission – A 78-year-old woman from Mission died after a head-on collision on Wilson Street south of Dewdney Trunk Road on the evening of Tuesday December 3.

First responders attended the collision scene in the 11600 block of Wilson Street around 5 pm. Initial evidence indicates that a grey Pontiac Wave was southbound on Wilson Street and crossed the center-line, colliding head-on with a grey Ford Escape that was in the northbound lane. The 78-year-old driver of the Pontiac died as a result of her injuries, while the 76-year-old female driver of the Ford sustained non-life-threatening injuries. It has not been determined why the driver of the Pontiac crossed the center-line.

Wilson Street was closed during the evening while officers from Mission RCMP’s Traffic Services Unit and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service examined the scene. The roadway has now re-opened. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw a grey Pontiac Wave driving in the area of Wilson Street around 5 pm on December 3 is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 24-14573.