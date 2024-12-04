Skip to content

Postal Strike Hitting Hospital Charities Hard

Fraser Valley – Due to the ongoing postal strike, the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation have had to suspend their direct mail campaign this year, which typically generates approximately $140,000 in donations during the Christmas season. This revenue is crucial in helping to purchase much needed medical equipment for hospitals, ensuring FVHCF can continue to provide high-quality care to our community.

While they are unable to conduct the direct mail program, there are still several ways to support the hospital foundation and make a difference in the lives of patients-in-care in the Fraser Valley.

You can donate in-person, online through their secure website, or over the phone by calling: 604. 851. 4890.

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

