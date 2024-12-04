Park Street Apartment Fire in Hope

Hope – Hope Fire Department responded Tuesday evening at 7PM (December 3) to reports of alarm bells ringing and visible smoke inside a multi-unit facility on Park Street. Upon arrival the building had been evacuated with crews locating a room and contents fire that had occurred in one of the units and was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

The unit sustained significant smoke and fire damage. Fire fighters focused their efforts on ventilating and mitigating water runoff and, as a result, a majority of the residents were able to safely return to their units.



“This situation could have been much worse”, says Deputy Chief Joshua Westcott, “Fire sprinklers saved lives and property tonight”.



Emergency Support Services (ESS) were activated to provide assistance to the resident of the unit where the fire occurred. 13 fire fighters attended the incident and remained on scene until 9:30pm ensuring the situation was fully resolved.

One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.