Fraser Valley Local Entrepreneurs Shine at Startup Challenge Live Pitch Event (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Community Futures South Fraser have announced the winners of its Startup Challenge, celebrated on November 28 at the Live Pitch Event held at Studio C at Cowork Chilliwack.

This hits home for FVN Fraser Valley News and its founder Don Lehn. Community Futures and Small Business BC played a vital role in the startup of FVN in 2015.

Jennifer Mack of Abide Studio took home the grand prize impressing the judges with their innovative approach and entrepreneurial vision. The grand prize package, valued over $5,000, includes essential resources to help grow their business.

The People’s Choice Award, voted on by the audience, was awarded to Jenn Braton of Sproutkins. Along with the community’s recognition, the winner received a prize package worth over $750, which includes valuable tools and resources to support their business journey.

“This event was a celebration of the incredible entrepreneurial spirit in Chilliwack and Abbotsford,” said Nicole Read, General Manager of Community Futures South Fraser. “The audience, judges, mentors,sponsors, and local businesses united in a remarkable display of support, and it was this spirit of collaboration and encouragement that truly uplifted these entrepreneurs, demonstrating the incredible impact we can achieve as a community working together.”

The Live Pitch Event served as the finale of the Startup Challenge program, which provided 15 local entrepreneurs with workshops, local mentorship, and resources to develop their business ideas. 7 finalists presented their pitches to a panel of local judges and an audience of community members, peers, and business leaders.