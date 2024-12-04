AbbyPD Pull Over Drunk Truck Driver with Class 1 License

Abbotsford – At 6AM Wednesday this morning, one of the abbyPD patrol officers noticed a vehicle struggling to maintain its lane. The officer conducted a vehicle stop to check sobriety and found that the 45-year-old Class 1 driver was impaired by alcohol.

Interestingly, the driver was on his way to work at the time to drive a semi truck.

As a result, the driver received a 90-day driving suspension, and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

From abbyPD: Can you believe that he asked us to cut him a break.