Hope – Hope Fire responded before 8AM Tuesday morning (December 3) to reports of smoke and flames in a wooded area south of Hwy 1 near exit 168.

Upon arrival firefighters discovered a travel trailer that had been consumed by fire near an encampment in the bush.

Access was limited to four wheel drive and the remaining flames were extinguished.

The trailer was unoccupied and there were no reports of injuries as a result.

The cause remains unknown with the RCMP in charge of the investigation.