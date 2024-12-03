Disturbing Report – Femicide Levels in BC at Record Numbers

(xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh)/Vancouver) – As part of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, Battered Women’s Support Services (BWSS) released its latest report, Justice or Just a Piece of Paper? Protection Orders in British Columbia. Based on research conducted in 2023 with frontline workers and victims-survivors across BC, this report provides a crucial examination of protection orders and peace bonds, exposing systemic barriers that compromise victim-survivors’ safety and offering actionable solutions.

The report is a product of Justice Centre at BWSS, an innovative community-based legal advocacy clinic launched in April 2023. Offering trauma and violence-informed, multilingual, and culturally responsive legal services, the Justice Centre at BWSS has supported over 4,000 victims and survivors of intimate partner violence and gender-based violence in the past two years.

A Crisis of Gender-Based Violence in BC

Femicide rates in BC have reached critical levels. So far in 2024, 20 women were killed due to femicide—double the average annual rate between 2010 and 2015. Preliminary data indicates this trend has persisted in 2023 and 2024, underscoring an urgent need for systemic reform.

The report also responds to the tragic case of Stephanie Forster, a Coquitlam woman murdered despite having a protection order against her ex-husband, Gianluigi Derossi. This case, along with countless others, demonstrates the critical need for more robust enforcement of protection orders to hold police to their responsibilities to enforce the law and to hold abusive partners accountable to prevent further harm

“Survivors and frontline workers have told us about the gaps in the legal system—barriers that often leave women unprotected and vulnerable,” says Angela Marie MacDougall, Executive Director of BWSS. “This report amplifies their voices and outlines the changes needed to turn promises of protection into real safety.”

Key Findings and Recommendations

The report identifies significant systemic failures that hinder the effectiveness of protection orders and peace bonds. To address these gaps, it presents five key primary recommendations and five secondary recommendations:

Mandatory Coroner’s Inquests for Femicide Deaths: Investigate every femicide case where a protection order or peace bond was sought or granted to uncover systemic failures and drive reforms. Extend Protection Orders and Peace Bonds to Two Years: Enhance survivor safety during the high-risk post-separation period by minimizing the need for frequent renewals. Full-Length Protection Orders on Without Notice Applications: Prevent risks associated with short-term interim orders by granting survivors uninterrupted protection. Prioritize Child Safety in Protection Order Cases: Place the safety of children exposed to intimate partner violence above the presumption of shared parenting time in family law cases. Universal Enforcement of Protection Orders: Standardize police responses across jurisdictions with mandatory arrest policies for breaches.

A Justice Centre Built for Change

The Justice Centre at BWSS represents a bold evolution of its former Legal Services and Advocacy Program. With funding from The Law Foundation of BC, the Federal Ministry of Justice, My Sister’s Closet, and individual donors, the Justice Centre has expanded its capacity to include racial justice initiatives, survivor-centered advocacy, and specialized training for legal professionals.

“Through the Justice Centre at BWSS, we’re addressing the realities survivors face, including systemic discrimination and barriers to accessing justice,” says Summer-Rain, Manager of the Justice Centre at BWSS. “This report reflects their lived experiences and the urgent need for reform.”

Research Highlights

The findings in this report were informed by extensive research conducted in 2023. Over the course of the year, BWSS engaged with frontline workers and victims-survivors across BC to gather firsthand accounts of their experiences with protection orders and peace bonds. These voices form the foundation of the report, ensuring its recommendations are rooted in the realities of those directly impacted.

Accessing the Report

The full Justice or Just a Piece of Paper? report will be available for download on BWSS’s website starting Monday, December 2, 2024. Visit https://www.bwss.org/justice-or-just-a-piece-of-paper-report/ to access the report, explore its findings, and learn how you can support BWSS work to end gender-based violence through legal advocacy and law reform.