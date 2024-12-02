Gallery 7 Theatre presents Parfumerie, a Heartwarming  Romantic Comedy for the Christmas Season – December 13 to 21

Abbotsford – This Christmas season, Gallery 7 Theatre is proud to be presenting the romantic holiday comedy, Parfumerie, adapted by E.P. Dowdall from the Hungarian play, Illatszertar, by Miklos Laszlo.

Described as “entertaining and a great choice for (people) looking for a romantic comedy with a holiday theme and a time-tested happy ending” by the LA Times and “a sturdy piece of dramatic invention” and “sentimental yet surprisingly socially aware” by The Hollywood Reporter, Parfumerie inspired the hit movie, You’ve Got Mail starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, and the Broadway musical, She Loves Me.

“This gem of a play has all the feels people are looking for in their holiday entertainment,” says Managing Artistic Director, Ken Hildebrandt. “I’ve waited a long time to bring this heartwarming and funny play to our stage. Audiences can expect a theatre experience filled with just the right balance of drama, comedy and good ‘ole fashioned holiday cheer.”

It’s Christmas, 1937 in Budapest, Hungary. George works in a parfumerie, a factory and retail store manufacturing and selling soaps and perfumes. Just before the holiday, his boss, Mikolas Hammerschmidt, suddenly fires George for mistakenly believing he is having an affair with Hammerschmidt’s unfaithful wife.

Meanwhile, George’s actual love life is thrown into chaos when he discovers the stranger he has been corresponding with by mail is none other than Amalia Balash, a co-worker he constantly fights with. For the employees of the parfumerie, only the truth can lead to a happy resolution in this old-fashioned, romantic Christmas tale.

Directing Parfumerie is Sarah Green. Green directed last year’s hit production of Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley. “Parfumerie is a classic tale of friendship, reconciliation, longing and all the many facets of love,” she explains. “It’s filled with dramatic irony, often sharing with the audience what the characters have yet to discover, thus adding to the humour of each bumbling moment. The author did a brilliant job of tying themes of friendship, brokenness, love and grace into one comedic story that will have you experiencing all the feels from start to end.”

Playing the role of George is Liam Whatley. Whatley has appeared in numerous productions at the theatre including A Tale of Two Cities, The Sound of Music and most recently, Prince Caspian. Playing Amalia, George’s nemesis turned potential love interest, is Victoria Zator, who last appeared on the Gallery 7 Theatre stage in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Playing the often over-bearing, feisty but ultimately caring Mikolas Hammerschmidt, is Quinn Martens. Martens last appeared at the theatre in Murder on the Orient Express.

Performing the rest of the eclectic mix of characters are Jessica Blanchard, Spencer Danek, Angel Duran-Heon, Tiani Foster, Shayna Kerrie, Cameron McKerchar, Evan Rachwalski, Gerry Thom, Linda Wack and Andrew Yousif.

Helping Green bring the play to life on stage is a talented group of design artists from across the Lower Mainland: set design is by Andrew Potts, costume design is by Des Hale, props design is by Madison Willoughby, lighting design is by Gabe Kirkley, hair and make-design is by Brenna Tinworth, sound design is by Sara Mayfield, and fight choreography is by Stephen Elcheshen. The Stage Manager is Mackenna True and production photographer is Dianna Lewis Photography.

“Journey with us back to 1937 Budapest,” Green encourages. “I am confident that audiences will be quickly swept away by the intertwined stories that push and pull each character forward and by the brilliant actors performing those characters.”

Parfumerie runs for 9 performances only, December 13 & 14, 17 – 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM with matinees on Dec. 14 & 21 at 2:00 PM at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford. For tickets and more information, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940.