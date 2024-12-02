AC/DC at BC Place – April 22, 2025 (VIDEO)

Vancouver – AC/DC returns to the road in the Canada and the United States for the first time in nine years. Tickets to the 2025 Power Up North American Tour go on sale this week.

To continue their reign as the world’s greatest rock and roll band, AC/DC—Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney—is back to play to their legion of dedicated fans, which grows with every passing year.

AC/DC play BC Place April 22, 2025 and is the only Canadian date on the tour.

Go to acdc.com/tour for more info.

Tickets on sale this Friday, December 6 at 10AM. https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/1100617C186D5051

