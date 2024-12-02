Abbotsford Starts Curbside Glass Collection in 2025

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford will be adding glass to the curbside waste program starting in mid-2025. The new initiative will make it easier for households to recycle glass, by allowing empty glass jars and bottles to be placed curbside in a separate bin, alongside other recyclables.

Introducing glass recycling as a separate stream of the curbside program will help to reduce contamination in blue carts and make collection safer for those handling the materials. Glass collection will also contribute to sustainable waste management efforts and bring the City of Abbotsford closer to our waste diversion goals.

Households who currently receive City waste collection services will receive a new container specifically designed for glass collection, along with detailed program information in the spring. Glass will be collected every two weeks, on the same schedule as regular recycling. Glass bottles and jars will also continue to be accepted at the recycling depot.

More information on the collection start date, container delivery schedule, and additional guidelines will be provided to Abbotsford households in the coming months and will be available at www.abbotsford.ca/waste.