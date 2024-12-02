2024 Operation Popcorn – Transplant Patients to Visit Fraser Valley Hospital with … Popcorn

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – – BC Transplant is marking the incredible milestone of 11,000 organ transplants in B.C. during its annual Operation Popcorn campaign this week.

For the 33rd year, volunteers from BC Transplant will personally give thanks to the health-care teams around the province that make organ donation and transplant possible with festive packages of popcorn.

Recently, BC Transplant surpassed the 11,000th transplant in the province, a testament to the dedication of health-care professionals who support organ donation and transplantation.

