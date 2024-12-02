Skip to content

2024 Operation Popcorn – Transplant Patients to Visit Fraser Valley Hospital with … Popcorn

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – – BC Transplant is marking the incredible milestone of 11,000 organ transplants in B.C. during its annual Operation Popcorn campaign this week.

For the 33rd year, volunteers from BC Transplant will personally give thanks to the health-care teams around the province that make organ donation and transplant possible with festive packages of popcorn.

Recently, BC Transplant surpassed the 11,000th transplant in the province, a testament to the dedication of health-care professionals who support organ donation and transplantation.

Register to be an Organ Donor.
Live Life. Pass it On.
www.transplant.bc.ca

Fraser Valley Op Pop sites:

Monday, Dec 2  Abbotsford Regional Hospital  Volunteer is Miranda, two-time lung and kidney recipient.  

Langley Memorial Hospital  Volunteers include Gillian (kidney recipient), Diane (living kidney donor), Kevin (liver recipient) and Charlie Fox (kidney recipient and former city councillor)  

Ridge Meadows Hospital  Volunteers include Debi (living kidney donor to Geoff), Geoff (kidney and liver recipient) and Tracey (Geoff’s mom)  

Tuesday, Dec 3  Chilliwack General Hospital  Volunteers include Ian (pediatric liver recipient) and Amanda (Ian’s mom)

