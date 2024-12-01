SPONSORED – 2024 Christmas Gifts Expo – Heritage Park – December 6 to 8

Chilliwack – All About Expos presents the Annual 3 Day Christmas Gifts Expo.

Get ready for a holiday shopping extravaganza at the Chilliwack Heritage Park! Our Christmas Gifts Expo is back, bringing you three days of festive joy, exclusive deals, and over 300 booths featuring home-based businesses, small businesses, artisans, and local vendors.

December 6, 7, and 8:

Friday, December 6th: 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday, December 7th: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday, December 8th: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Explore a market filled with unique gift ideas and bargains.

Shop from a diverse range of home-based businesses, small businesses, artisans, and local vendors.

Don’t miss the chance to win hourly door prizes! Bring non-perishable food items for the Food Bank and enter the draw. Get all your holiday shopping done in one room, soak in the festive atmosphere, and maybe even treat yourself to something special.

Admission is just $5, allowing you to come back as many times as you like throughout the weekend!

Children 5 and under enter for FREE.

Service dogs only, ensuring a comfortable experience for all attendees.

Parking is by donation.

LIST OF VENDORS for the Christmas Gifts Expo. December 6th, 7th and 8th at Chilliwack Heritage Park!

Acecamp Equipment

Active Releaf Wellness Inc.

Addy Mac Designs

Adeerable Creations

Ali’s Edible Arts

Ally’s Bags

Angkor Harvest

Artisans Way Organics

Ava May Collective

A Whimsical Wreath

BabyBoos Teethers

Bags & Boards

Baroness Ashley Hats

Big Mac’s Gourmet Specialties

Bitsy-bee

Blends of Goodness

Blue Apron Patisserie

Boho Baddies

Brilliantly Creative

Bylarryfries

Cabin Fever Junction

Caffeine Canada

Cake Savvy

Carol’s Country Crafts

Casual Chic Couture

Chadwicks Candle Co.

Charlie & Mabel

Char’s Tearoom

Checkers Fudge

Cheeky Treats

Chique Canada

Cookies and More

Could and Wood

Cozy Kitchen Preserves

Craftastic

Crafty K’s Collective

Creative Bottle Caps

Creative Malas & Intuitive

Crystal Shop

Crescent Moon Crafts

Cushionswork

Cutco

Daisy Chain Designs

Daisy Pink Boutique

Dave’s Pottery

Dawn & Ed’s Art Studio

Dead Tired Bootique

Deb’s Best Kombucha

Deja Vu Pastries

DKW Cosmetics

Doing Earth Pottery

DoTerra

Dots of Love

Down to Earth Design

Drynken

Dunn’s Creations

Eco Beige & Pen and Lens

Edlyn Designs

Edna Smak Apparel

Effin Splinters Co.

Eileen Palmer & Shirley

Rousseau

ElectroArt by BK

Eleven Twenty-One Enterprises

Ltd.

Emerald Creek 31 & Tommy

Green Art

Epicure

ES Wildlife Photo Images

Evernice Designs

Extra Touch Designs

EZ Mani by Kris-Color Street

Fanz Family Flavours

Farming Karma Fruit Company

Ltd.

Fat Heart Art Studio & Big

Beard Energy

Fine Art Photography by Marika

Fifth Avenue Collection

Fireside Stories Publishing

Fleeceful Thoughts

Foozy Socks

Four Paws Emporium

Fred’s Woodshop

Game Day Pencil

Garden Shed Originals

Genuine LexiGraffs

Global Playground

Glorious Mess Macrame

Goodness of Garlic

Gotwood Customs & 3D

Grandma’s Original Honey

Candy

Gratitude and More

Gray and Wild

Gumboot Crafts

Hales Wooden Creations

Handmade by Sonia

Harrison Lavender

Hearts and Hugs

Heavenly Bliss

Hemp Fix

Hipsy Gypsy

Home For The Holidays

Homestead Cider

Hudson + Gray

I’m Pickled

Inara

Infusion Premium Foods Inc.

Inspired Bliss

Island Jerky

Ixora Jewelers

Jane’s Unique Gifts & Designs

Jars by Jodi

JKW Apparel

JLA

Joan’s Cottage Crafts

Joe & Sue Vandenberg

Johnny Perry Designs

Jungle Shack

Just Ducky Quilts

Katz Kool Kraftz

Keeper Bee Hives

Kelly Cushing Photography

Ken’s Woodturned Gifts

Kev’s Diecast Collectibles

Killer Clean Soapworks &

Pupper Nom Noms

Koquetta Accessories

Kristina’s Crochet Creations

Lakeside Woodturning

Lanardo Jewelry

Lasting Radiance with Eliza

Lavender Moon Witchcrafts

Lazy Maisie Creates

Left Handed Booty

Leftover Hippies Incense

Lifan Feng Jewelry

Lindaloo’s

Linda Poon Art

Little Grasshopper

Little House Creations

Little Jar of Wow

Living Tree Foods

Log House Mushrooms

Lori Merritt

Lori Vogt

Loving The Bling

Lulush The Label

Macks Laser Engraving

Mae’s Seasonings Inc.

Magazeads

Makewellness Health Products

Marble Hill Creek

Mel’s Misc Makes

Messy Meerkat Studios

MHD Trading Co.

Mike’s Kettle Corn

Modere

Moises Nivar Photography

Mom and Daughter Crystals

Momma G’s Crafts & Gifts

Moonlight Creations/Rock N

Glass BC

Moonwater Soap and Candles

Mountain Town Studio

Mrs. K Macrame

Muni’s Authentic Fiji Curry Mix

My Last Thread

Mystic Visions Inc.

Natural Wood Creations

Nepalaya Apparel

Nepalaya Chews

Nina’s Pierogi

Norwex

Nutz & Berries

Oasis Bath & Body

Off the Hook with Alicia

Off the Lake Decor

Old Thyme Buttertarts

Optimum Paintball

O P Wood Signs

PenguinPurl Handmade

Planet Mushrooms

Poetic Stichery

Pottery by Kelly

Preserved Canning

Pretty Things

Project Dance

R & B Glow Design

Studio

R & C Creations

Raven Williams

Raymond Maher

Relaxation Island

Ripples Winery & New Wave

Distilling

Rockhounds Art Studio

Roselena Quilts & Crafts

Roswen Crafts

Roxanne’s Tupperware

Rustic Girls

Ryder Lake Soap

Sa Boothroyd Etc Inc.

Sandpaper & Stitches

Sandpaper & Stitches Knits

Sarah Ireland Knits

Sasquatch Trails Granola

Saucy Stories

Sea Drift Decor

Sharon’s Baskets

Sheila Rae Van Delft Art

She-nanigans HHS

Simply By Vickie and Anne

Simply Delish Artisan

Enterprises Inc.

Sister Scentz

So Fresh Air Fresheners

Star Choco-Bar

Stillwater Farm – Mission BC

Sublime FX

Suds and Such

Sugar Free Snack Shack

Sunset Gourmet

Sunshine Pup Co.

Suzy’s Puppet Pals

Sweet & Twisted Crafts

SweetLegs Maple Ridge with

Raynee

Tammy’s Treasures

Tangled Yarn Crochet Shoppe

That’s A Good Cookie

the.art.shed

The Bees Knees Organics

The Crafty Devil Co.

The Dazey Den

The Felting Finn-sters

The Fly Box

The Happy Potter

The Henna

The Hope Chest

The Mad Bully Jerky

The Rooster Den Co.

Tickle Me Trendy

Tourism Chilliwack Inc.

Tub Time Products

Tumbleweed Tumblers

2 Little Donkeys

Upcycledco

Upcycling Soul

Urban Vintage

Vaulted Icons

Verde Artistry

Ville Maison

Vintage Finz

Watkins

Whisks and Hat Tricks

White Rabbit Candle Company

Whole Snacks Inc.

Wildlings Children’s Apparel

Wild Melon

Willow & Heather Boutique

Wine 2 Beautiful

Wonderland Naturals

Woodwork by David

Wry Wire Jewelry

YingYing Travels

Younique & Perfume plus more

by Tammy

YS Creations