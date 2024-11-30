Mission RCMP Searching for Drunken Man Causing Damage to Vehicles

Mission – RCMP is investigating a series of thefts and mischief to vehicles that occurred in Mission during the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 27.

Between approximately 4:30 am and 5:30 am on November 27, residents in several areas of Mission had various forms of damage done to their vehicles. Police received reports of eight different incidents from that morning, most of which occurred between Cade Barr Street and Topper Drive, although another case of vandalism occurred near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Cedar Street, and another one was reported on Silverdale Avenue. After reviewing CCTV footage from some of the properties, and identifying similarities between the crimes themselves, investigators believe all of the mischief incidents were committed by the same perpetrator. In some cases, the suspect tried vehicle door handles then walked away if they were locked, while in other cases he smashed windows and tampered with vehicle ignitions, although no vehicles were reported to actually have been stolen. He also briefly entered one unlocked residence. A witness described the male as smelling strongly of alcohol, and stumbling as he walked.

The suspect is described as a male with dark hair, wearing glasses, black shoes, black pants, a black hoodie with red writing, a grey jacket, large headphones, and a black backpack with what appears to be a plush toy clipped onto it.

If anyone has information relating to this investigation or can help identify the suspect, they are encouraged to call the Mission RCMP non-emergency line at 604-826-7161. The investigation remains ongoing.

File # 2024-14315