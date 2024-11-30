Fraser Health Drug Alert – White Powder Sold as Mescaline Tested as Ketemine

Surrey (Fraser Health) – White powder (potentially in clear gel caps) sold as Mescaline tested as O-PCE instead. Dosing and effects are significantly different.

(Wikipedia) – Ketamine is used as a recreational drug for its hallucinogenic and dissociative effects.[24] When used recreationally, it is found both in crystalline powder and liquid form, and is often referred to by users as “Special K” or simply “K”. The long-term effects of repeated use are largely unknown, and are an area of active investigation.[25][26][27] Liver and urinary toxicity have been reported among regular users of high doses of ketamine for recreational purposes

If someone overdoses, call 9-1-1 immediately and stay with them. Give one breath every five seconds. Use naloxone.

For overdose alerts across B.C., visit towardtheheart.com/for-pwus.