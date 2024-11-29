Fortis Electricity Bills on the Rise

Kelowna – As of January 1, 2025, the average FortisBC Inc. (FortisBC) residential customer who uses about 825 kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see an increase in their monthly bill of around $7.88. Changes to individual bills will vary based on use. This interim rate change was reviewed and approved by the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC), ensuring rates have been set in a fair and transparent manner.

As a regulated utility, FortisBC applies to the BCUC each year to set electricity rates for the following year. This annual review and approval process ensures electricity rates reflect the cost of providing safe, reliable service, from generating and purchasing the power through to maintaining and improving the electricity grid that delivers energy to homes and businesses. The BCUC has approved a 5.65 per cent overall rate increase for FortisBC’s electricity customers, effective January 1, 2025. This rate is approved on an interim basis. The BCUC is also in the process of reviewing FortisBC’s 2025 to 2027 Rate Setting Framework which could affect final rates. A decision is expected in the first half of 2025 and FortisBC expects to apply for permanent rates later in 2025.