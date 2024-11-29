Skip to content

Chilliwack RCMP Discover Stolen Stamp Collection

Chilliwack – On Wednesday November 14, 2024, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of abandoned items in the 45000 block of Knight Road. Among the recovered belongings was a large bag, believed to contain a stamp collection.

Efforts are now underway to identify and locate the rightful owner. Claimants will be required to provide proof of ownership.

Anyone who has information that could assist or believe the collection may belong to you, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, and quote file number 2024-49987.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

File # 2024-49987

