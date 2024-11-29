Canadian Mind Sports Association – Chilliwack Man Wins Another Title as Canadian Memory Champion (VIDEO)

Vancouver/Chilliwack – The 2024 National Memory Championship happened on Sunday November 17, simultaneously in Montreal, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Congratulations to Braden Adams from Chilliwack, British Columbia, for winning his fifth consecutive title of Canadian memory champion.

Sixth if you include another championship organized by IAM in Edmonton in 2017. Braden once again established a new Canadian memory record by memorizing 561 digits in 10 minutes.

He memorized the whole deck in 39.5 seconds. You can see in the video that he lost a few seconds because of one accidentally misplaced card. His second attempt was faster (24.4 seconds), but he made a few mistakes during recall.

Participants are allowed 2 attempts at cards memorization, only the best one count. During recall, they have a maximum of 5 minutes take another unshuffled deck (placed in the same order as a brand new deck) and rearrange the cards in the same order as the deck they just memorized.