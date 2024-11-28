2024 Abbotsford Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Underway

Abbotsford – The Salvation Army –Abbotsford/Mission will officially launch its 2024 Christmas Kettle Campaign on Friday, November 29th, its largest fundraising drive of the year. With a goal for Abbotsford/Mission of $150,000, the Christmas Kettle Campaign will enable our local Salvation Army unit to provide practical assistance to individuals and families who have met with hard times. All of the funds raised will support the programs and services offered at the Centre of Hope on Gladys Avenue.

“We are excited to invite the communities of Abbotsford and Mission to participate in this year’s campaign in a fun and meaningful way, comments Kim Hissink, Fundraising Coordinator. Ring the bells for a day with your friends, family, co-workers, church groups, sport teams, etc. Everyone and all ages are welcome.

There are 15 kettle locations this year – 12 in Abbotsford and 3 in Mission, hosted by wonderful kettle hosts. The Angel Tree will once again be in Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

