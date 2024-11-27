KidSport Launches 13th Annual Give the Gift of Sport Campaign

Winnipeg (CNW) – KidSport announce the launch of the thirteenth annual Give the Gift of Sport campaign across Canada. The campaign will run from November 25, 2024 to January 6, 2025 with the support of all 176 community KidSport chapters. The Give the Gift of Sport campaign aims to inspire Canadians during the holiday season to donate in support of breaking down financial barriers for more children to play organized sport in 2025. Our goal once again this year is to raise $1M during the campaign thanks to the support of donors and corporate partners.

“At KidSport we envision a Canada where all children have the opportunity to participate in sport.” said Greg Ingalls, CEO of KidSport Canada.

“We believe sport to be a social development tool that teaches children life lessons that can change the course of their lives. Your support of our “Give the Gift of Sport” campaign is an investment in the future of children in your community.

In 2023, the Give the Gift of Sport Campaign surpassed the goal of $1M and raised an incredible $1,030,655. Every donation helps us make #EveryPlayCount and can contribute to making a major impact in a child’s life. With an average donation of $300 counting towards providing one child a full season of sport – donating will last well beyond the holiday season.

2023 was a record breaking year for KidSport by raising $12,882,500 which converts to over 40K children assisted across the country. This year, help us Give the Gift of Sport to make #EveryPlayCount for all children across the country. To learn more about how to donate to your local chapter, visit KidSportCanada.ca/GiftofSport