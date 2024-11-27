Hope Lions Club Annual Santa Ride – Saturday, December 14

Hope – Hope Towing and the Hope Lions Club are hosting their annual Santa ride.

This year’s ride will be happening on Saturday, December 14, 2024 from 7 to 9 PM.

Trucks will leave and return riders to Hope Memorial Park. Ride tickets are available in exchange for nonperishable food or monetary donations to Envision’s Full Cupboard in support of the local food bank.

Popcorn and hot chocolate will served as well.

Come on out for a fun evening!

Serving the community of Hope BC since 1943, the Hope Lions Club is one of the oldest service clubs in the area.