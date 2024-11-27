Skip to content

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s “Masquerade Ball” Gala Raises Over $200,000 for Local Hospitals

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s grand gala, “Masquerade Ball,” presented by Snowcrest Foods, delivered an unforgettable evening of
elegance and generosity, raising over $200,000 to support local hospitals.

The event’s “Fund a Need” initiative was a standout success, raising over $100,000 to address critical needs at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Chilliwack General Hospital, Fraser Canyon Hospital, and Mission Memorial Hospital.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who contributed to this year’s gala,” said Liz Harris, Executive Director of FVHCF. “The generosity and support from our community have been truly inspiring.”

For those who couldn’t attend but wish to contribute, donations can be made via email at info@fvhcf.ca, by phone at 1-877-661-0314, or through the website at www.fvhcf.ca.

604 392 5834

