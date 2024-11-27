Skip to content

Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Ryan Diablo – Wanted on Assault Charges

Chilliwack – RCMP is currently looking for Ryan Diablo who is wanted on an arrest warrant.

The 34 year old Ryan Diablo, from Chilliwack, is wanted on an outstanding unendorsed warrant for Aggravated Assault.

Diablo was recently highlighted in a Crimestoppers posting.

Ryan Diablo is described as:

  • Indiginous male
  • 34 years old
  • 5’10”
  • 170 lbs
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair

Ryan Diablo is known to be violent. Please do not confront or approach him.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ryan Diablo, contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

File # 2024-4490

CrimeStoppers DIABLO, Ryan

