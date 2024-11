Vancouver/Fraser Valley – VCH Vancouver Coastal Health has issued drug alerts. It is not known at this time of these drugs are in the Fraser Valley.

Light blue round counterfeit oxycodone tablets with imprint “M/30” sold in Vancouver tested positive for fentanyl and xylazine and negative for oxycodone.

White Powder sold as cocaine in Vancouver tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine, and bromazolam. Substance has caused overdose.

Check your drugs: https://www.vch.ca/en/service/drug-checking

2024 VCH Phony Oxycodone – Fentanyl – Nov