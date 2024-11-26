OPINION – Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis Statement on President-elect Donald Trump’s Announcement to Impose a 25% Tariff on Canadian Exports

Fraser Valley/Ottawa – Brad Vis, Member of Parliament for Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon and Conservative Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth, issued the following statement on President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement on Canadian tariffs:



“Yesterday, President-elect Donald Trump made an unjustified threat of a 25% tariff on Canada’s already weak and shrinking economy. 65% Canadian small businesses participate in international trade and trade with the United States accounts for 40% of our economy. 1 in 6 Canadian jobs are linked to trade with over $960.9 billion in total trade to the United States annually. If these tariffs are implemented, they would have a devastating impact on our workers and businesses.

It’s time for the Liberals to start taking the Canadian economy seriously. If Trudeau gets this wrong our economy will collapse. Conservatives are pushing for an emergency debate in Parliament to address this matter immediately.”