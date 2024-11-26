Hope RCMP Bust – Drugs, Firearms, Stolen Property

Hope – Just after 8:30AM on November 25, 2024, Hope RCMP were conducting patrols in the 62000 Block of the Trans Canada Highway. During the course of their efforts officers located various quantities of illicit drugs including fentanyl and methamphetamines along with an assortment of both real and imitation firearms. Police also recovered was a stolen F550 work truck and large quantity of stolen tools and other property.

The Hope RCMP continued their investigation in this area and on November 26, 2024 they located and arrested a 38 year old man on outstanding warrants.

“This area has seen an uptick in criminal activities as of late and as a result has drawn the interest of the Hope RCMP, says, S/Sgt Mike Sargent of the Hope RCMP. Proactive enforcement such as this goes a long way in disrupting the illegal activities of these individuals and in this case, it has resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs that were destined to be sold in our community.”